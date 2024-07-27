✕ CLOSE Online Special City News Entrepreneurship Environment Factcheck Everything Woman Home Front Islamic Forum Life Xtra Property Travel &amp; Leisure Viewpoint Vox Pop Women In Business Art and Ideas Bookshelf Labour Law Letters
THE BEARING: The Realities Corp Members Wish They Knew About Abuja

Download Here The National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), a scheme established to foster unity and development, brings together young graduates from diverse backgrounds to serve…

    By Daniel Oluwole And Ummu-samal Ibrahim

Download Here
The National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), a scheme established to foster unity and development, brings together young graduates from diverse backgrounds to serve in different parts of Nigeria.

While the experience is often enriching, there are many things corps members are not told before they embark on their journey.

What are the things they wish they knew before their NYSC journey, especially when it comes to serving in Abuja?

Join us in this episode of The Bearing as we discover the realities they face that they were not prepared for.

