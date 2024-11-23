THE BEARING: How The ‘Tsangaya’ System Of Education Can Be Reformed

Download Here:

Young boys, barefoot, roaming the streets, begging to survive—these are the faces of a system crying out for reform.

And governments at different levels have, at different times, attempted to reform the ‘tsangaya’ education system but have failed to succeed.

Stay with us on this week’s episode of The Bearing as we uncover the reasons for a system in crisis and chart the path forward.