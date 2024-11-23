THE BEARING: How The ‘Tsangaya’ System Of Education Can Be Reformed

More Podcasts
Young boys, barefoot, roaming the streets, begging to survive—these are the faces of a system crying out for reform.
And governments at different levels have, at different times, attempted to reform the ‘tsangaya’ education system but have failed to succeed.
THE BEARING: How The ‘Almajiri’ Became A Beggar
Stay with us on this week’s episode of The Bearing as we uncover the reasons for a system in crisis and chart the path forward.