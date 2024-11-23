✕ CLOSE Online Special City News Entrepreneurship Environment Factcheck Everything Woman Home Front Islamic Forum Life Xtra Property Travel &amp; Leisure Viewpoint Vox Pop Women In Business Art and Ideas Bookshelf Labour Law Letters
Search
Click Here To Listen To Trust Radio Live
Podcast | Top Story

THE BEARING: How The ‘Tsangaya’ System Of Education Can Be Reformed

Almajirai at the Sheikh Dahiru Bauchi school in Kaduna, a few days after the school was raided by agents of government and 160 almajirai were evacuated
Almajirai at the Sheikh Dahiru Bauchi school in Kaduna, a few days after the school was raided by agents of government and 160 almajirai were evacuated
    By Daniel Ariyo Oluwole And Aisha Abubakar

More Podcasts

Download Here:

Young boys, barefoot, roaming the streets, begging to survive—these are the faces of a system crying out for reform.

And governments at different levels have, at different times, attempted to reform the ‘tsangaya’ education system but have failed to succeed.

SPONSOR AD

THE BEARING: How The ‘Almajiri’ Became A Beggar

NIGERIA DAILY: How Nigeria’s ₦138tr Debt Will Affect You
Stay with us on this week’s episode of The Bearing as we uncover the reasons for a system in crisis and chart the path forward.

Join Daily Trust WhatsApp Community For Quick Access To News and Happenings Around You.

NEWS UPDATE: Nigerians have been finally approved to earn Dollars from home, acquire premium domains for as low as $1500, profit as much as $22,000 (₦37million+).


Click here to start.

More Stories