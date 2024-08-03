✕ CLOSE Online Special City News Entrepreneurship Environment Factcheck Everything Woman Home Front Islamic Forum Life Xtra Property Travel &amp; Leisure Viewpoint Vox Pop Women In Business Art and Ideas Bookshelf Labour Law Letters
THE BEARING: How Rising Costs Shape Student Meal Choices

Download Here: Nigerian tertiary institutions are bustling hubs of academic pursuit, social interactions, and, of course, food choices. Such food choices aren’t just about jollof…

img 20240802 wa0077
    By Lilian Ogazi And Daniel Oluwole

Download Here:

Nigerian tertiary institutions are bustling hubs of academic pursuit, social interactions, and, of course, food choices.

Such food choices aren’t just about jollof rice and suya – it’s a survival dance with the wallets and the hustle of lecture halls and the bellies.

It’s safe to say that the  cost of living in Naija has turned feeding patterns into a Nollywood drama.

Join us in this episode of the bearing as we look at ways Nigerian students can enjoy sumptuous and nutritional meals on a budget.

