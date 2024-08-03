THE BEARING: How Rising Costs Shape Student Meal Choices

Download Here: Nigerian tertiary institutions are bustling hubs of academic pursuit, social interactions, and, of course, food choices. Such food choices aren’t just about jollof…

Download Here:

Nigerian tertiary institutions are bustling hubs of academic pursuit, social interactions, and, of course, food choices.



Such food choices aren’t just about jollof rice and suya – it’s a survival dance with the wallets and the hustle of lecture halls and the bellies.

It’s safe to say that the cost of living in Naija has turned feeding patterns into a Nollywood drama.

THE BEARING: The Realities Corp Members Wish They Knew About Abuja

NIGERIA DAILY: Real Reason The Nationwide Protests Changed Dimension

Join us in this episode of the bearing as we look at ways Nigerian students can enjoy sumptuous and nutritional meals on a budget.