THE BEARING: How Rising Costs Shape Student Meal Choices

Nigerian tertiary institutions are bustling hubs of academic pursuit, social interactions, and, of course, food choices.
Such food choices aren’t just about jollof rice and suya – it’s a survival dance with the wallets and the hustle of lecture halls and the bellies.
It’s safe to say that the cost of living in Naija has turned feeding patterns into a Nollywood drama.
Join us in this episode of the bearing as we look at ways Nigerian students can enjoy sumptuous and nutritional meals on a budget.