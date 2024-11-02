THE BEARING: How High Costs Of Marriage Rites Are Restricting Men From Tying The Knot

Download Here:

In Nigeria, marriage is a deeply rooted cultural union that extends beyond two individuals.

However, rising costs of living are making it increasingly difficult for men to fulfill the marriage requirements, be they “lefe” in the Northwest, ‘Owo ori’ in the Southwest, or ‘Ihu Isi Nwanyi’ in the Southeast.

SPONSOR AD

NIGERIA DAILY: How Restoration Of Electricity In Northern Nigeria Is Changing Lives

THE BEARING: Are Givers Starting To Lack As The Economy Bites Harder?

This episode of The Bearing will explore perspectives from different strata of society on how these marriage costs are affecting Nigerians today.