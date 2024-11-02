✕ CLOSE Online Special City News Entrepreneurship Environment Factcheck Everything Woman Home Front Islamic Forum Life Xtra Property Travel &amp; Leisure Viewpoint Vox Pop Women In Business Art and Ideas Bookshelf Labour Law Letters
Podcast | Top Story

THE BEARING: How High Costs Of Marriage Rites Are Restricting Men From Tying The Knot

    By Daniel Ariyo Oluwole And Aisha Abubakar

In Nigeria, marriage is a deeply rooted cultural union that extends beyond two individuals.

However, rising costs of living are making it increasingly difficult for men to fulfill the marriage requirements, be they “lefe” in the Northwest, ‘Owo ori’ in the Southwest, or ‘Ihu Isi Nwanyi’ in the Southeast.

This episode of The Bearing will explore perspectives from different strata of society on how these marriage costs are affecting Nigerians today.

