OPAY: Scholarship
Podcast | Top Story

THE BEARING: Ghanaian Election, Will Religion Play A Role?

    By Suleiman Hassan

Download Here:

For the first time in Ghana’s electoral history, a Muslim is on the ballot as the candidate of one of the major parties.

It is also the first time the two major political parties – NDC and NPP – are fielding candidates from the country’s North.

NIGERIA DAILY: Are Nigerians Being Denied The Right To Free Speech?

THE BEARING: Why Marriages Of Yesteryears Lasted Longer Than Those Of Nowadays.

What do these firsts mean for the country, for its people and for its democracy?

Join us on this episode of The Bearing to find out.

