THE BEARING: Ghanaian Election, Will Religion Play A Role?

For the first time in Ghana’s electoral history, a Muslim is on the ballot as the candidate of one of the major parties.

It is also the first time the two major political parties – NDC and NPP – are fielding candidates from the country’s North.

What do these firsts mean for the country, for its people and for its democracy?

