THE BEARING: Dating; Old School Vs New Rules

Download Here: In a world where connections are often fleeting, the timeless dance of dating and courting holds a unique allure. It’s a period filled…

    By Lilian Ogazi And Daniel Oluwole

Download Here:

In a world where connections are often fleeting, the timeless dance of dating and courting holds a unique allure. It’s a period filled with excitement, anticipation, and the intoxicating thrill of discovering another person experiencing their quirks, shared dreams, and the chemistry that draws two people together.

Gone are the days when a simple walk in the park or a shared soda at a local diner sufficed as a date. In modern times, dating often entails dinner at upscale restaurants, exotic trips, or the expectation of lavish gifts.

Join us in the episode of our weekly episode as some elderly people reminisce on what it was like dating in the past

