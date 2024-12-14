The amazing recovery of NPFL debutants, Ikorodu City FC

After the relegation of ‘techy’, the glamorous and fun-filled Sporting Lagos FC from the Nigerian Premier Football League, (NPFL) at the end of the 2023/2024 season, the joy of Lagos-based football enthusiasts was breached as it signaled the momentary end of top-flight football matches at the Mobolaji Johnson Sports Arena Lagos.

The eventual relegation of Sporting Lagos came as a rude shock to many because they had shown promises of a club that was primed to flex muscles with the big boys. As a matter of fact, they had sent a strong signal to their rivals when they won the inaugural edition of the well-attended Naija Super 8 pre-season tournament shortly after they gained promotion to the topflight.

However, the euphoria of the club was short-lived as after a series of defeats, including home losses in the NPFL, they bit the dust and were sent to the lower league. They finished in 17th position with 46 points from 12 wins, 10 draws, and 16 losses. Therefore, Sporting Lagos got relegated along with another privately owned club, Doma United, Heartland, and Gombe United.

It was indeed a sad moment for the teeming football fans in Lagos, particularly those who thought Sporting would bring back the memories of their predecessors like Stationary Stores, Julius Berger and NEPA FC who were ranked among the best clubs in the Nigerian league.

However, it didn’t take long for succour to come the way of the disappointed fans. Just like a bolt from the blues, Ikorodu City stunned more illustrious opponents to pick one of the NPFL tickets at the end of the 2023/2024 Nigeria National League (NNL) season. City became an instant replacement for the relegated Sporting Lagos FC in the 2024/2025 NPFL season.

So, the promotion of Ikorodu City elicited wild celebrations among football fans in the ever-bustling city of Lagos. Even though the club formed in 2022 is named after one of the historical and most famous settlements in Lagos, Ikorodu City’s popularity and general appeal is on ascendency as football fans across Nigeria are beginning to show more than casual interest in their beautiful brand of football.

Baptism of fire

Despite the joy that trailed their promotion, the debutants struggled to find their feet in the Nigerian topflight as they posted unconvincing results in their first five matches. Ikorodu City had their baptism of fire at Kano Pillars, where they were thrashed 3-0. In their first home match, which was week 2, they lost 0-1 to title holders Enugu Rangers.

However, City secured their first point in the top flight when they shared the spoils with Kwara United in Ilorin, where they forced the hosts to a goalless draw in week three. City then suffered their second home defeat against Nasarawa United, who beat them 2-1 before the 0-1 loss at Plateau United in week 5. In five matches, Ikorodu City scored only once when Chiaka Thankgod found the back of the net in the 1-2 home loss to Nasarawa United.

The resurgence of Ikorodu City

Having managed only one point out of a possible 15, it was time for Ikorodu City to make changes that would halt their dwindling fortunes. Therefore, the then technical adviser of the club, Bright Ozegagbe, threw in the towel for his assistant, Nurudeen Aweroro to step in. The arrival of Aweroro marked a dramatic turnaround in the fortunes of the new NPFL boys as they played three matches without a defeat before the slim 1-2 loss at Enyimba in week nine.

Under Aweroro, City recorded their first-ever victory in the NPFL against one of the oldest and most formidable clubs in the Nigerian league, Bendel Insurance. They defeated Insurance 3-0, drew 1-1 at Heartland, hammered Lobi Stars 4-2 at home, and handed Rivers United their first defeat of the season with a convincing 2-0 win.

Undoubtedly, the biggest moment for City came in week 11 when they shocked Katsina United 2-1 at the Muhammadu Dikko Stadium for their first-ever away victory in the NPFL. Not ready to rest on their oars, City returned home to beat 3SC 2-1 in the first south-west derby, drew 0-0 with Tornadoes in Minna, pipped El-Kanemi Warriors 1-0 and whipped Akwa United 4-1 before their narrow 0-1 loss to Bayelsa United last weekend.

So, since the arrival of the new coach, Ikorodu City have won seven matches, drawn 2 and lost only two matches out of 11. With seven wins, three draws, and six losses in 16 matches, the debutants now occupy the fourth position with 24 points, five behind table toppers, Remo Stars.

It must be stated that apart from the technical ingenuity of Aweroro, City have benefitted immensely from the attacking prowess of youngsters like leading goal scorer, Rivio Ayemwenre who has scored four goals, with Emmanuel Solomon and Ayomide Cole shipping in three goals each. Salau Yusuf, Shola Adelani, and Solomon Alade have also contributed two goals each to put City among those contending for the NPFL title.

What I did to halt the drift, says Coach Aweroro

The coach who spoke in an exclusive interview with Weekend Trust Sports attributed his team’s rebirth to the improvement in tactical play and clinical finishing as evident in the 23 goals City have scored in 11 matches under him.

“Before I took over as head coach, the team was okay. The team was okay, only that we didn’t score goals. I saw that as one of our problems. So, I had to start working on the finishing. That is all I did.

“I kept practising it on the field. I kept applying the psychological aspect of it on the boys. I try to make them understand that the league had just started, and we have months ahead to be among the best teams in the league,” he said.

Riding on the confidence from the impressive stats, Aweroro who draws his coaching philosophy from Remo Stars’ gaffer, Daniel Ogunmodede, boasted that Lagos has become a fortress for City as they aim for more favorable results in the second stanza of the league.

“The toughness in the league was when we started. We were not able to win out of five matches. We had only one point

“I don’t think any team can survive that. But we thank God we were able to survive. For us to survive that, the second round is going to be easier for us.

“The challenge will come, but you attack the challenge. So I believe whatever is going to happen in the next round, we are still going to have a favourable experience,” he assured.

Even as he is brimming with infectious confidence, Aweroro said City won’t become complacent. He reiterated that maintaining utmost focus during each match will help them to achieve the team’s target, which is to finish strongly.

“We are working hard, and we are not stopping. We keep on focusing on our target. So, that is the assurance for now. Even after we lost our last match against Bayelsa United, we still believe we are going to win more matches,” he said.

We’re united on and off the pitch- Ngenge

The club’s centre-back, Leonard Ngenge, attributed the synergy among the players on and off the pitch as one of the factors behind the success so far.

“The players are very much united, understanding, and loving. Yes, we work together, hand in hand. I think we can come through this with a very good result. We are good, relationship wise, on the pitch and outside the pitch,” he said.

He also restated the club’s ambition, which is to avoid relegation and at least finish among the top four clubs.

Ngenge said: “The target for us this season is to avoid relegation and remain in the league. Hopefully, if the season is coming to an end and we are comfortable on the table, we can as well change our goal in the league, maybe to finish in the top four or five,” he said.

Ikorodu City urged to beef up squad

One of the club’s staunch fans, Lawal Opeyemi, expressed delight over the impressive performance of the club but advised that City should sign more experienced players in the January transfer window.

“Although we have a sizable number of players right now, for a team that wants to compete, stay relevant to the end of the season, you need a lot of quality players to put in good results.

“You know teams travel away and return home to play. Fatigue and all will begin to manifest in the second round of the season, and that is when teams start to drop points.

“For example, last season, Doma United, were very good in the first round but in the second half because of the kind of squad they had, it really took a toll on them and they suffered for it,” said Opeyemi.