That PBAT speech

That speech delivered by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu epitomises yet another let-down, depicting his administration as a regime of anti-climax. It seems disjointed, lacking in empathy and failing to resonate with the current state of the nation.

The pressing issues that demand urgent attention from those entrusted with leading the country are treated with utmost disregard.

In its entirety, the speech fails to acknowledge the grievances of the demonstrators, further widening the gap between the government and the people. It exposes the president’s insensitivity to crucial issues. The indulgence of the political class, under his watch, in luxury at the expense of the suffering masses highlights a detachment from the harsh realities of our situation.

Amid economic hardships and social upheaval, it is imperative for the government to heed the voices of the populace and take decisive action. The current pattern of unfulfilled promises and empty rhetoric will only escalate tensions and deepen the prevailing disillusionment.

A new approach is crucial, one that prioritizes the welfare of the people and addresses the underlying causes of discontent. The president must transcend his complacency and genuinely engage with the citizens’ concerns to rebuild their trust and esteem. Only then can the nation progress towards a future marked by unity and advancement.

Bello Gwarzo Abdullahi (FNSE), Ardugal Engineering Limited, Gombe