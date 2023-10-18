That FERMA Chairman

By Joshua Ocheja Mathew Tawo Mbu was appointed a Federal Minister of Labour, 1953–54. He was 23 years old. Afterward, he became a permanent feature…

By Joshua Ocheja

Mathew Tawo Mbu was appointed a Federal Minister of Labour, 1953–54. He was 23 years old. Afterward, he became a permanent feature in Nigerian political affairs for over fifty years. He represented dignity in service and left indelible marks in the sands of time.

At age 30, you are qualified to run for the office of the President in Nigeria; Governor of a state; and 25, one is qualified for the House of Representatives. Daniel Noboa was recently elected President of Ecuador. He is 35 years old. Many examples of young people worldwide who have either been appointed or elected into positions of authority abound.

A lot has been said about experience in Nigeria. So much that it has become an anomaly. Why are we where we are today if the emphasis on experience is justifiable? Learning is a curve. It is not static. I will share a personal experience that certainly shaped me for the future.

In 2009, I was recommended for a job in a consulting firm by the respected Waziri Adio. Before I appeared before him, he went through some of my articles in the public domain. Not fantastic. But with promises. He gave me the job without much ado. My age was not considered. But what I could bring to the table. That is the rational thing to do.

And here was this young chap feeling like an accomplished writer. I recall that he asked me to write, and I hit the keypad. After submission, he invited me to his office for a chat. The chat usually goes thus:

“This is very good. I like it. But you seemed to be in haste in your thoughts. Did you read the example I sent you?”

“No sir.”

“That is the shortcoming in your writing.”

Most of the time, I feel humiliated. There was a day I cried and opted to tender my resignation. At the time, Nasiru Adio, Waziri’s younger brother, was with us. He advised against my action. Somehow, he mentioned to Waziri Adio. And I was invited to a meeting.

“I like your energy. Please consider your time here as a master’s degree program.”. That statement left me in awe. And the weeks, months, and years that followed were pleasant. All I needed was the understanding and the willingness to learn. The world is your oyster if you have such a mentality.

He helped me improve my skills. He was the CEO, and I was the media and advocacy officer then. And a rookie. There were others with “experience”. But I was the chosen one. I was under his tutelage. The buck stops at his table. And he takes the glory or the shame.

This brings us to the appointment of Imam Ibrahim Kashim Imam as the chairman of the Board of the Federal Road Maintenance Agency (FERMA). He is inexperienced, some have said. He is 24 years old. But who is this young chap beyond his age and physical experience? What about his intellectual ability? Has he displayed something that stands him out beyond his name? His exploits at age 24 are indicative. It should ignite our senses. Small body with a big engine?

We are in a society where we judge from a distance. We hold our positions on specific criteria that are not scientific. Who is responsible for assessing experience and its relationship to getting tasks accomplished.?

The chairman of a board is not the Chief Executive Officer. He is not responsible for the day-to-day operations of the organization. He chairs the board comprising the Chief Executive Officer and other members. There are deliberations at strategic levels before policies are formulated and implemented. The chairman contributes like other members, and a consensus is reached. The board convenes four times a year.

Those questioning the appointment of Imam Ibrahim Kashim Imam as the chairman of the board of FERMA are still in the past. They have refused to embrace modernity. They need to understand how governance in the public sector is structured.

The young man is not an urchin. He is not a mediocre. He has something to contribute. He has a right to contribute, and he can contribute. His age should not be a barrier. Learning is continuous. He will learn from FERMA, and FERMA will benefit from his contributions. The emphasis should be on what value he would bring to the table rather than his age.

Chairing the board of an agency is not about buying and selling. It is about critical thoughts. Did we see young people with fantastic ideas that changed narratives? Joan of Arc turned a war around at 17 in 1429. Backed by a small coterie of supporters, Joan of Arc convinced her country’s leadership to give her a commanding role in the army. She was 17 when she chopped off her hair, donned men’s clothes, and rode to battle.

Nine days after she arrived at the besieged city of Orléans, Joan beat back the English forces and became a national hero. Blaise Pascal developed a calculator at 19. Louis Braille devised braille as we know it today. He was 16 when he created the system that would empower people who are blind for centuries to come. Why should Nigeria be different? Mindset reorientation is essential.

Imam Ibrahim Kashim Imam graduated from the University of Sussex with a first-class degree in Mechanical Engineering. He earned his MSc in Engineering Business Management from the same university. He is a mechanical engineer. He has something to offer. Mechanical engineers focus on an object’s function, while civil engineers focus on an object’s structure and appearance. Which is preferable?

We want our roads to work. Remember that FERMA is an agency under the Federal Ministry of Works. Dave Umahi is in charge and one of the few super ministers who have earned their stripes. I am glad the president supports their actions.

The president didn’t err in the appointment. Unless we want to cry wolf where none exists. There is a psychological dimension to this. Age should remain nothing but a number. We must think and fly like birds and not restrict ourselves to faulty dogmas. Young people should be given a chance. They are citizens of the country. Didn’t we agree that the youths are the leaders of tomorrow?

Imam Ibrahim Kashim Imam has a political name and history. But it didn’t earn him a first-class degree. Courses were not waiver-ed because of his name. He earned his degree through his intellect, not his name or political history. Funny, those questioning his appointment had second-class and third-class degrees. They were not exceptional. What right do they have to cast the first stone?

Let us not replace intellect with experience. The operations of the intellect are forming ideas, judgment, and reasoning. What does this lead to? Your guess is as good as mine.

Ocheja, a Military Historian and Doctoral Researcher, can be reached via [email protected]

