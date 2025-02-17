That controversial terrorism alert in Kano

The recent terrorism alert issued by the police in Kano State and the strained relationship between the state government and the police have raised critical concerns that must be addressed before they escalate further.

In late January, the Kano State Police Command issued a security advisory, warning residents about intelligence reports suggesting potential terrorist attacks on public gatherings in the state. The alert, released just hours before the annual National Tijjaniyya Maulud under the leadership of Emir Muhammadu Sanusi II, urged residents to exercise caution, avoid crowded areas, and report suspicious activities.

However, the state government dismissed the police alert as a false alarm aimed at disrupting the event. It condemned the security agencies’ actions as unnecessary and unjustified, particularly in light of the police blockade of the venue.

“There has been no security threat in Kano State to justify this extreme action. The National Tijjaniyya Maulud has been held for 39 consecutive years without incident. This attempt to prevent a lawful and peaceful religious gathering is unacceptable and a breach of the fundamental right to freedom of assembly and religious practice,” stated the Commissioner for Information and Internal Affairs, Ibrahim Abdu Waiya.

For those familiar with Kano’s political landscape in the past two years, this confrontation between the police and the government was unsurprising. Since Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf assumed office in May 2023, tensions between his administration and the police have been ongoing, particularly regarding the emirship dispute.

The police have been perceived as protecting the 15th Emir of Kano, Alhaji Aminu Ado Bayero, who was deposed by the state government while simultaneously viewed to be undermining the appointment of Alhaji Muhammadu Sanusi II as the 16th Emir of Kano. In December 2024, security personnel barricaded Sanusi II’s palace, preventing him from attending a royal ceremony in Bichi Local Government Area. The venue of the event was also cordoned off, leaving attendees and organisers stranded.

Following this, the state government accused the federal government of orchestrating the blockade as part of a “deliberate move to create unrest in the peaceful state”.

Against this backdrop, and without prejudice to the intelligence available to the police, issuing such an alert at a time when Kano was preparing for the National Tijjaniyya Maulud, amid worsening trust between the state government and the police, further eroded public confidence in the force’s commitment to peaceful coexistence in the state.

It may not be out of place to believe that the police’s actions have fuelled suspicions that they are being used by certain individuals with personal scores to settle against the Kano State government and Emir Sanusi II.

The eventual peaceful conduct of the Maulud, despite the police alert, and the force’s subsequent attempts to justify its actions, only reinforced fears that the police in Kano are shifting from being peace brokers to becoming partisan players in the emirship crisis and broader political developments.

Given the prevailing distrust, the police’s announcement of an arrest and the recovery of explosives following their initial security warning were met with scepticism.

The police commissioner’s revelation that some suspects fled the state following the alert, with one being tracked to Kano after he initially left, was considered a part of a ploy by those who have hitherto believed the police were playing to the gallery.

We at Daily Trust believe a terrorism alert is a serious matter and should never be trivialised or deployed for political or other inconsequential reasons.

It is crucial to ensure that the police approach security in Kano from a professional, rather than a political, standpoint to restore public trust. The police must refrain from being drawn into political conflicts and should strictly adhere to court rulings to avoid exacerbating tensions.

The Kano situation might have cast the police in a negative light, undermining their integrity. The force must recognise that its authority is derived from public trust, and once that trust is lost, it becomes exceedingly difficult to regain.

In light of this, we urge the Inspector General of Police to initiate a reorientation programme for officers on managing political issues professionally. Nigerians deserve a police force whose leadership can stand firm in the face of political pressure.

Additionally, political leaders must be circumspect in their actions and statements, avoiding moves that could destabilise the polity and disrupt peaceful coexistence.

The National Assembly must also take proactive steps to curb police excesses that erode public confidence in security alerts. Lawmakers should legislate on measures ensuring that the police and other security agencies operate strictly within their rules of engagement. This is especially important as the country considers establishing state police. If the current approach to policing persists, one can only imagine the complications that may arise when state governments assume control over police operations in their territories. As some have warned, a future scenario where federal and state police forces clash due to conflicting political interests could emerge.

To avoid this unfortunate scenario, now is the time to set the right tone for the future we envision.