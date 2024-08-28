TG Omori: My brother donated his kidney so I could continue living

Popular music director, ThankGod Omori Smith, aka TG Omori, has revealed how his brother donated his kidney to him to survive an ailment. TG Omori…

Popular music director, ThankGod Omori Smith, aka TG Omori, has revealed how his brother donated his kidney to him to survive an ailment.

TG Omori made this disclosure on Wednesday in a post via X.

The celebrity cinematographer also shared a picture of himself in a hospital bed, in a series of posts via his Instastories.

He said the transplant was held on August 26, 2024.

“Yesterday, my only brother gave me one of his kidneys so I could live again.

“Keep my spirit alive. I don’t wanna die,” he wrote.

However, hours after the announcement, he said the kidney transplant failed.

“One year after my kidney crashed I just had a failed transplant at st Nicolas Lagos. Pray for me,” he wrote on X.

Fans and well-wishers have since flooded social media with reactions, offering words of encouragement during this challenging time.

TG Omori started his career at age 20 after graduating from PEFTI Film Institute.

The 29-year-old has since worked with a plethora of artistes in Nigeria, including Olamide, Wizkid, Davido, and Burna Boy.

Last year, he revealed that he battled depression for a year after failing the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) in 2012.