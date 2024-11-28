TETFund suspends foreign scholarships over cost, abscondment

The Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFund) has suspended the foreign component of its TETFund Scholarship for Academic Staff (TSAS) Intervention due to the high cost of overseas training and incidents of scholars absconding.

The suspension will take effect on January 1, 2025, according to a letter signed by TETFund’s Executive Secretary, Arc. Sonny Echono, and addressed to heads of beneficiary institutions, including vice chancellors, rectors, and provosts.

The letter, dated November 25, 2024, and seen by Daily Trust, reads: “In response to the current excessive cost of training in foreign institutions, coupled with the high rate of abscondment of scholars, the Board of Trustees of the Fund has approved the suspension of the foreign component of the TETFund Scholarship for Academic Staff (TSAS) Intervention.

“Beneficiary institutions are accordingly advised to prioritise their training needs for implementation locally (in Nigerian institutions).

“It is expected that this will conserve and reduce pressure on the foreign exchange rate, boost investment and local capacity in our Institutions while significantly increasing the number of beneficiaries of the Intervention.”

Echono, however, explained that scholars already enrolled in foreign institutions under the programme would continue to receive sponsorship until they complete their respective programmes.