✕ CLOSE Online Special City News Entrepreneurship Environment Factcheck Everything Woman Home Front Islamic Forum Life Xtra Property Travel &amp; Leisure Viewpoint Vox Pop Women In Business Art and Ideas Bookshelf Labour Law Letters

Search
Click Here To Listen To Trust Radio Live
News

TETFund, COEASU oppose conversion of CoEs to varsities

The Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFund) and the Colleges of Education Academic Staff Union (COEASU) have opposed the growing trend of converting public Colleges of…

Arc. Echono, TETFund
    By Chidimma C. Okeke

The Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFund) and the Colleges of Education Academic Staff Union (COEASU) have opposed the growing trend of converting public Colleges of Education to universities. 

They described the development as disturbing, considering the important role colleges of education play in producing teachers at the basic education level for the country. 

The Executive Secretary of TETFund, Arc. Sonny Echono, and President of COEASU, Dr Smart Olugbeko, stated this in Abuja at a three-day national conference and workshop on Digital Pedagogy and Fundable Research Proposal Writing organised by COEASU in collaboration with the Committee of Provosts. 

Echono, who expressed dismay at the development, questioned the rationale behind it when existing colleges of education are not producing enough teachers for primary schools in the country. 

He urged federal and state governments to prioritise education at the basic level, citing examples with Germany and Japan where teachers at the basic level earn more than their counterparts at the tertiary level.  

“This tendency to want to convert colleges of education to universities, frankly I see no need for it. Universities already have faculties of education. And many of the conventional universities have this already. Why don’t we produce enough for this basic level first? We can have some level of specialisation because improvements come,” he said.

He said: “Do we want to convert all our colleges of education to universities when we are not producing enough for our primary schools?” 

Speaking, Dr Olugbeko warned that there would be negative consequences if there are no colleges of education in the country, saying the conversion is a misplaced priority on the part of the government. 

 

LEARN AFFILIATE MARKETING: Learn How to Make Money with Expertnaire Affiliate Marketing Using the Simple 3-Step Method Explained to earn $500-$1000 Per Month.
Click here to learn more.

AMAZON KDP PUBLISHING: Make $1000-$5000+ Monthly Selling Books On Amazon Even If You Are Not A Writer! Using Your Mobile Phone or Laptop.
Click here to learn more.

GHOSTWRITING SERVICES: Learn How to Make Money As a Ghostwriter $1000 or more monthly: Insider Tips to Get Started. Click here to learn more.
Click here to learn more.

SECRET OF EARNING IN CRYPTO: Discover the Secrets of Earning $100 - $2000 Every Week With Crypto & DeFi Jobs.
Click here to learn more.

More Stories