TETFund begins National Employability Benchmarking Programme for varsities

Executive Secretary, Tertiary Education Trust Fund, Sonny Echono, yesterday said TETFund had commenced the conduct of a National Employability Benchmarking Programme in Nigerian universities.

He said it was in collaboration with the International Finance Corporation (IFC) and other local partners.

He said the move was part of efforts to improve employability in the country and help steer higher education institutions towards better alignment with market needs.

He spoke at the National Employability Benchmarking Programme in Abuja, saying, IFC was utilizing its vitae employability tool to provide a diagnostic macro snapshot of how well tertiary institutions in Nigeria are implementing employability best practices.

“IFC vitae is a global first-of-a-kind, survey-based, diagnostic instrument which assesses, processes, structures and supports employability outcomes for higher education institutions. The program provides system and institutional-level insights that helps identify key intervention areas that will enhance the employability ecosystem and improve graduate employability outcomes,” he said.

“The first stage of the programme was to develop a snapshot of current employability practices, specifically to understand how the current regulatory policy framework may act as an enabler or barrier to success.