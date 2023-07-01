Teslim Folarin: I was thrown under the bus for APC’s victory in presidential election

Candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the March 28 governorship election in Oyo State, Senator Teslim Folarin, has declared that he was “thrown…

Candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the March 28 governorship election in Oyo State, Senator Teslim Folarin, has declared that he was “thrown under the bus” as part of the high wire politics and intrigues of the APC to secure victory during the February 25 presidential election.

President Bola Tinubu, who contested the election under the APC platform, emerged the winner.

Speaking in Idigbaro, Ologuneru area of Ibadan, while addressing APC members at a reception and victory party held in honour of Honorable Remi Abasi Oseni, member representing Ibarapa/Ido Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives, Folarin said having won the three senatorial seats of Oyo South, Oyo Central and Oyo North, including nine federal constituency seats out of 14, APC is clearly the strongest party in the state.

He stated: “If we are talking about the strongest party in Oyo State today, it is APC. We won three senatorial seats and nine out of federal constituency seats. Our people are already in the election tribunal and I can tell you that we would win two more federal constituency seats. On the governorship election, we were thrown under the bus.”

Senator Folarin said efforts to bring back aggrieved members of the party are yielding fruitful results as the party will soon bounce back in the state.

He called for patience from Nigerians as regards policies and actions embarked upon by President Bola Tinubu describing it as a courageous move to take the country out of the doldrums.

In his remarks, Hon Oseni appealed for patience in order to achieve the desired objectives of the essence for which he was elected.

While appreciating the support of party leaders and members in the federal constituency, he assured that Tinubu-led administration at the national level would fix the challenges facing the country , appealing for patience and prayers from Nigerians.

“I told you that there are two things in life, somebody can be elected into an office just to come and occupy the seat for a period of time and somebody can come into an office for the essence of why he has been elected, he understands the challenges of Nigeria and is all out to fix it, he knows where Nigeria as a nation is suffering and I want to assure you with the foundation he is already laying, and with the things he is currently doing, I want to assure you we will have a new Nigeria.

“I want to assure you as well , that we have a 10th National Assembly that is committed to the success of Nigeria. When you look at the structure, capacity and qualities of the men and women in the 10th Assembly as we speak, I have engaged with some of them on various activities, am bold to tell you that we are going to have a new Nigeria.

“All what we need from you is your prayers, give us time, be patient with the leadership of Nigeria, I am sure we will all have cause to rejoice at the end of the day.”

Dollar payments are now available for ALL Nigerians. Our clients earn about $5,000 - $10,000 acquiring premium domains. Read testimonials from others who have benefited. Click here to start

Learn How to Relocate to Canada & Become a Permanent Resident With Your Family. No Need for IELTS & Agent Wahala. Click to Learn More

I Made N1 Million Naira Monthly Using this WhatsApp Marketing Strategy. Follow My Steps & Make More Sales. Click to Learn More

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Telegram

More

Mastodon

Email

Reddit

Pocket



Like this: Like Loading...