Terrorists planning to strike in Kano, Police raise alarm

The Kano state police command has alerted residents on suspected plan by terrorists to target public gatherings in strategic locations across the state.

In a statement, police spokesperson in the state, Abdullahi Kiyawa, asked members of the public to exercise caution and avoid crowded areas until further notice to enable security agencies identify and neutralise potential threats.

“The Kano State Police Command in liaison with other security agencies has received intelligence reports of suspected terrorists planning to launch attacks on public gatherings in strategic locations within Kano State.

“In response, we hereby urge residents to exercise caution and avoid crowded places and environments until further notice as a preventive measure to enable security operatives identify and dislodge possible attackers,” the statement reads.

According to Kiyawa, the command had deployed experts from the explosive ordnance disposal and chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear units to strategic areas of the state.

“The teams were on high alert and can be contacted through 08169884988 or 07067157218 for reports of suspicious persons or items.

“We encourage residents to report any emergency or suspicious activity to the nearest Police Station or contact the Kano State Police Command through the following emergency numbers: 08032419754, 08123821575, 09029292926,” the statement added.