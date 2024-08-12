terrorists kill 4 soldiers in sokoto

Burn patrol vehicles Military launches manhunt Terrorists at the weekend reportedly killed four soldiers in Gudu Local Government Area of Sokoto State. It was…

Burn patrol vehicles

Military launches manhunt

Terrorists at the weekend reportedly killed four soldiers in Gudu Local Government Area of Sokoto State.

It was gathered that the soldiers were ambushed along the Kukurau-Bangi Road while on patrol around 4pm on Saturday.

The attack was also said to have left two other soldiers injured.

A member of the Sokoto State House of Assembly representing Gudu Constituency, Yahaya Gudu, confirmed the incident to journalists yesterday.

Gudu, who described the incident as disheartening, said the terrorists also set ablaze two patrol vehicles of the troops.

“Yes, it is true. Some gunmen ambushed soldiers on patrol along Kukurau-Bangi Road on Saturday and killed four of them while two others were injured.

“They (terrorists) also burnt the soldiers’ patrol vehicles,” the lawmaker said.

He said Governor Ahmed Aliyu had been informed about the attack and that “a reinforcement was sent to the area same day.”

A resident of Gudu, who spoke to our correspondent on condition of anonymity, said the terrorists were seen riding through the area on about 20 motorcycles.

He said: “Each motorcycle was carrying two well-armed bandits.

“They did not touch or kidnap anybody in our community. They just passed and the next thing we heard were sounds of gunshots.

“It was later that we discovered they laid an ambush for the security operatives patrolling the area and killed four of them.

“Their bodies were later recovered by their colleagues and taken away.

“About a week ago, the bandits pursued vigilantes and killed seven persons in our community.

“They (terrorists) are still in that bush. There is a stream where they met and discussed every day. We used to tell security operatives about their presence, but they have not been responsive to our calls. Maybe this is because the bandits are using more sophisticated weapons,” the resident said.

Military launches manhunt, says attackers from Niger Republic

Confirming the incident to Daily Trust last night, the Director, Defence Media Operations, Major-General Edward Buba, said the attack was carried out by terrorists from Niger Republic.

He said, “On the 10th of August 2024 at about 2345hrs, troops of Operation HADARIN DAJI encountered an ambush by terrorists at the general area of Bachaka Kurya Forest in Gudu LGA of Sokoto.

“The ambush occurred close to the border with the Republic of Niger. During the fire fight, several of the terrorists were killed with weapons and ammunition recovered.

“The corpses of the killed terrorists revealed that it was perpetrated by a terror group from Niger Republic known a Lakurawa. Sadly, four of our personnel were killed in the encounter.

“The remaining of the terror group escaped into Niger Republic. Troops are, however, in pursuit to find and destroy the terrorists.”

It would be recalled that in April this year, no fewer than seven soldiers were reported killed by bandits in the North West.

In an ambush, bandits in Katsina killed an officer of the 17 Brigade, Nigerian Army, Major A.G. Mohammed, who was one of the personnel attached to the Operation Hadarin Daji and Commander overseeing military operations in the Yantumaki, Dan Ali and Kankara axes of the state. The Army’s spokesman, Major-General Onyema Nwachukwu, while confirming the killing in April, had said six other personnel that were killed comprised two officers and four soldiers.

Also in June, at least two soldiers were taken to a hospital after they were wounded during a gunfight with bandits operating in Tegina, Rafi Local Government Area of Niger State.

Meanwhile, the military had said its troops killed 2,245 terrorists, arrested 3,682 other criminal elements, rescued 1,993 kidnapped hostages and recovered 2,783 weapons and 64,574 ammunition between April and June of this year.