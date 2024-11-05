Terrorism: Foreign armed group luring our youths with N1m –Sokoto LG chair

The Chairman, Tangaza Local Government Area of Sokoto State, Alhaji Isa Salihu Kalenjeni has raised the alarm over a foreign based armed religious group occupying a forest across five LGAs of the state, saying the group offers “youths N1 million for membership.”

The group locally known as Lakurawa was said to have migrated from Libya, Mali and Niger Republic and camped at Tsauni forest which stretches up to Niger Republic.

Lakuwarawa was said to have launched one of the deadliest attacks in the area that resulted in the killing of four soldiers on patrol along Gudu road recently.

Speaking to newsmen, Kalenjeni said that members of the group had been preaching and imposing some laws in the neighbouring villages.

“They are forcing people to pay Zakkat and at the same time robbing people of their belongings. Just recently, they robbed a shop owner of N2 million. They also seized his car and released it after he paid N350,000,” the chairman said.

He added that the armed group, who claimed to be fighting Nigerian government, had also robbed four motorcycles in Balle, the headquarters of Gudu LGA.

Kalenjeni said the bandits, who had been terrorising locals, had joined forces with the group.

“They usually come to our communities during the day and go back to the forest in the night. They also have drones which they use in monitoring the movement of security operatives,” he said.

Also corroborating this, the Deputy Governor of the state, Engr Idris Gobir, said an assessment carried out indicated that the group possesed sophisticated weapons and their criminal activities were observed in about 5 LGAs of the state.

Speaking while receiving participants of Course 33 of the National Defence College, Abuja, who were on study tour in the state on Monday, Gobir said this sad development was happening at the time when the state was battling banditry activities.

He, however, said security authorities were working assiduously to address the emerging threat.

Gobir further said the state government had been working closely with the federal security agencies to address numerous security threats to lives and properties of the people of the state.

He expressed hope that the study tour would provide the required insight to the authorities on the nature of the unfolding criminal activities and proffer solutions that would guarantee security of lives and peaceful coexistence among people.

Earlier, the leader of the delegation, Air Vice Marshal Titus Zuwahu Dauda, said the team would make oral presentation and written report on its study tour to the state.