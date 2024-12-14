‘Terrorism’: Finland freezes Simon Ekpa’s assets

The authorities in Finland have frozen the assets of Simon Ekpa, the self-acclaimed Biafran agitator facing allegations of terrorism-related activities.

According to Yle, a local newspaper, the Finnish government also froze the assets of companies associated with Ekpa and four of his accomplices, who are also in remand.

The report said Ekpa is being held in the Kylmäkoski vankila, (Kylmäkoski prison), which is reputed to be one of the world’s toughest prisons.

The prison was established in January 1993 in the Kylmäkoski municipality.

On November 21, Ekpa was sent to prison for spreading terrorist propaganda on social media.

A district court of Päijät-Häme remanded him after the Finnish National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) arrested him alongside four other men over alleged terrorist offences.

The self-declared Prime Minister of the Biafra Republic Government In-Exile was said to have committed the crime in 2021 in Lahti municipality.

He is accused of instigating violence and inciting terror in the south-east of Nigeria through his social media pages.

There have been calls for the arrest of the separatist following his alleged involvement in the Sit-At-Home that has relatively crippled economic activities in the South East.

The authorities in Finland had stated that Ekpa’s offence is not bailable.

His trial is expected to commence in May 2025.