‘Terrorism financing’: Withdraw Ajaero’s invitation, rep tells police

Member representing Ideato North South Federal Constituency of Imo State in the House of Representatives, Hon. Ikenga Ugochinyere, has called on the Nigerian Police force…

Member representing Ideato North South Federal Constituency of Imo State in the House of Representatives, Hon. Ikenga Ugochinyere, has called on the Nigerian Police force (NPF) to channel their energy on curbing the worsening insecurity in the country.

Ugochinyere was reacting to the invitation of Joe Ajaero by the NPF for questioning over “a case of criminal conspiracy, terrorism financing, treasonable felony, subversion, and cybercrime”.

The letter of invitation which was signed by Adamu Mu’azu, assistant commissioner of police, indicated that Ajaero is expected at the intelligence response team (IRT) complex in Abuja.

Reacting, Ugochinyere who’s the spokesperson of opposition coalition Lawmakers stated that “it’s clear to everyone that the NLC President didn’t commit any terrorism or murder”.

He said any move by the police to detain him might lead to another nationwide protest.

While recalling that he had been through such situations, he called for the invitation to be withdrawn.

He said: “Nigeria Labour Congress, NLC President didn’t commit any terrorism or murder challenge, drop it, so you don’t bring people back on the street and create confusion for the President. If you want to help President Tinubu go and chase out these bandits in the forest. Find out why crude oil is still being stolen.

“You don’t help the President by inviting the NLC President and accusing him of murder and treason. Stop it!!!!! The President needs help, there’s insecurity, that’s why there’s economic hardship, that’s why food products are high. That’s the real terror that you need to deal with, not Comrade Ajaero.

“I have to advise the Nigerian police, there’s no basis for this now, what Nigerians need now is more enhanced security, more involvement of security agencies in quelling security challenges across all parts of the country instead of inviting the President of Nigerian Labour Congress for a chat over his involvement in terrorism.

“These are old strategies that people can decode, from someone that has been through it, this same police force invited me multiple times and charged me multiple times. Based on my personal experience, I think this invitation should be withdrawn, the country is at a difficult moment now.

“I know Comrade Ajaero and I know he’s not involved in any terrorism. We are trying to find a way to maintain stability and navigate these economic challenges, the Nigerian police should Channel their energy on oil production, what the oil thieves are doing etc. they should focus on wiping out the bandits and criminal elements. I’m urging the Inspector General of Police, don’t let your era be known with what you used to have, don’t get involved in that. The biggest thing I know you can do for the President that I know you love is to find a way to energize the police force to go after all these criminal elements in different parts of the country.”