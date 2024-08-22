Terrorism financing: Obi asks police to release details of Ajaero’s offences

The presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP) in the 2023 general election, Peter Obi, has asked the Nigerian Police to release the details of…

The presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP) in the 2023 general election, Peter Obi, has asked the Nigerian Police to release the details of the allegations against the President of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Comrade Joe Ajaero.

Daily Trust reports that the police on Monday summoned Ajaero for questioning over allegations of terrorism financing, treasonable felony, cybercrime and other related offences.

This was contained in a letter issued from the office of the Deputy Commissioner of Police Intelligence Response Team, Department of Force Intelligence and signed by Adamu S. Muazu, an Assistant Commissioner of Police, which also threatened that failure to honour the invitation would lead to Ajaero’s arrest.

But Ajaero, in a letter written to the police by his lawyer, Falana Chambers, expressed readiness to answer all questions the police wanted to pose to him during the interview on the allegations.

He, however said he was not available on Tuesday for the interview.

The labour leader said he would honour the invitation next Wednesday, August 29, 2024, saying he had already scheduled other engagements for the initial date.

Obi, speaking on the development on Thursday on his X handle, said that the anxiety generated by the police invitation was expected given the critical position Ajaero holds as the leader of the nation’s workforce.

According to him, the NLC is an interlocutor of the Federal Government on various labour disputes and other national interest issues.

On that basis alone, without prejudice to due process, Ajaero represents an umbrella organisation that should inform the authorities of their approach and modalities.

“The alleged infractions listed on the letter of invitation circulating on Social Media are weighty and there is no clarity on the circumstances and if the authorities are attributing these to personal conduct or responsibilities devolving on Mr Ajaejo as the undisputed leader of the NLC.

“Extreme caution must thus be exercised in the manner in which this issue is handled. It is not unexpected that government will boot try autocratic methods to vow labour as a potential opposition force,” Obi said.

He said that invitations like the one to Ajaero are expected, but the rule of law and the laws of evidence should be observed.

He also urged the labour unions to stick to their strengths and powers in order to maintain democratic order and sanity in the country.