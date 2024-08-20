Terrorism financing: ‘I’m engaged’, Ajaero gives date to honour police invitation

The President of Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Joe Ajaero, says he won’t be able available on Tuesday (today) for the interview of the Nigeria Police…

The President of Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Joe Ajaero, says he won’t be able available on Tuesday (today) for the interview of the Nigeria Police Force regarding the allegation of terrorism financing against him.

The labour leader, however, said he would honour the invitation next Wednesday, August 29, 2024, saying he had already scheduled other engagements for today.

On Monday, the police summoned Ajaero for questioning over an alleged link to terrorism financing, cybercrime and other allegations.

This was contained in a letter issued from the office of the Deputy Commissioner of Police Intelligence Response Team, Department of Force Intelligence.

The letter, which was signed by Adamu S. Muazu, an Assistant Commissioner of Police, threatened that failure to honour the invitation would lead to arrest.

But Ajaero, speaking through a letter written to the police by his lawyer, Falana Chambers, expressed readiness to answer all questions the police wanted to pose to him during the interview on the allegations.

Daily Trust reports that the letter, which was signed by Samuel Ogala for principal Partner of the Chamber, said Ajaero was requesting the details of the allegations levelled against him.

“We are solicitors to the Nigeria Labour Congress and its President, Comrade Joe Ajaero, on whose behalf we write this letter in respect of the above subject matter.

“We have the instructions of Comrade Joe Ajaero to inform you that he is unable to honour your invitation on Tuesday, August 20, 2024 in view of the fact that your invitation letter was received by him yesterday (Monday).

“He has an engagement that had been fixed before the receipt of the invitation letter. Therefore, Comrade Ajaero is prepared for your interview on Wednesday, August 29, 2024.

“Furthermore, in accordance with the provisions of Section 36 of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 as altered, Comrade Ajaero requests the details and nature of the allegations of criminal conspiracy, terrorism financing, treasonable felony, subversion and cybercrime levelled against him.

“While awaiting your positive response to this letter, please accept the assurances of our highest esteem,” the letter read.

Meanwhile, our correspondent, who visited the headquarters of the defunct Special Anti-Robbery Squad, popularly known as “Abattoir” located at Guzape junction, Abuja, Tuesday morning, found out that the letter had been delivered.

“You mean the NLC matter? The interview has been cancelled. The labour people came and they’ve left. I think they only came to submit a document,” an officer at the police unit simply told our correspondent when asked about the matter.