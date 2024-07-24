Terrorism: FG resumes trial of over 300 suspects

The federal government says it will resume mass trial of over 300 suspects arrested in connection with terrorism in the country, saying the decision is…

Daily Trust reports that hundreds of suspects allegedly sponsoring terrorism and perpetrating the act had been arrested by various and joint security forces across different theatres of operations in the country.

No fewer than 5 judges of different federal high courts are currently handling trial of the suspects under the supervision of the National Counter-Terrorism Centre in the Office of the National security Adviser.

Disclosing the resumption of the trial to journalists in Abuja on Wednesday, the head of strategic communications in the Centre, Abu Michael, said before now, over 800 case files had been reviewed and charges had been drafted for efficient prosecution.

“More than 300 suspects are on trial with 5 reputable judges manning the 5 courts and chambers set up for speedy administration of justice on the ongoing trial in terrorism and other related cases in the country,” Michael said.

The official noted that the trial involved multiple stakeholders, Complex Casework Group (CCG) of the office of the Attorney General of the Federation, prosecutors, and defence counsel from the Legal Aid Council of Nigeria.

He added, “Between 2017 and 2018, the trials so far resulted in 163 convictions, 882 discharges and 5 accquitals. Suspects that are inculpable are being deradicalised, engaged in profitable ventures and efforts to reintegrate them are being sustained.

“The NCTC-ONSA is working assiduously with relevant authorities in fulfilling its mandates and to boosting the efforts of the incumbent administration towards realising good governance and a just society.”