Terrorism: FG strengthens security at airports

The federal government has introduced additional Aviation Security Personnel to secure the federal airports across the country.

Hadi Sirika, Minister of Aviation, disclosed this at the Passing out Parade (POP) of AVSEC Cadets at the weekend in Kano.

Sirika who was represented by Capt. Talba Alkali, the Director of Safety and Technical Services, at the Federal Ministry of Transportation said the new injection will also help fight terrorism threats around the airports..

“This will have positive impact, bearing in mind the emerging trends in the Aviation Industry. With this training of 381 Cadets, we have taken the right step in the right direction in the fight against terrorism and in a bid to ensuring that the mandate that Civil Aviation shall operate from a safe and secure environment is sustained” he said.

In his address, Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer, FAAN, Capt Rabiu Hamisu Yadudu, said the cadets completed the 13 weeks of intensive training on the STP 123 Basic course in line with ICAO Standards and Recommended Practices (SARPs) and National Civil Aviation Security Training Programme (NCASTP).

He noted that at a time of national security challenges, finding expression in myriad problems and threats such as terrorism, banditry, insurgency, kidnapping etc, the Aviation security STP 123 Training programme could not have come at a better time.”

Thus, the “STP 123 programme by its design and practical administration of the AVSEC Trainees, will expose them to modern and time-tested ways of managing and drastically reducing National threats at our airports and beyond.”

AVSEC Commander, Mallam Aminu International Airport, Kano, Mr Tanimu Danjuma Obashe, in his comments said the cadets comprised 55 females and 286 males.

He said they were trained by the Digital Bridge Institute, the Nigerian Immigration Training School Kano and complimentary instructors from FAAN AVSEC tutors.

He said they went through intellectual and physical training, overview of legislations, access control, screening procedures x-ray, image interpretation, effective communication, guarding and patrolling, crowd control, protection of parked aircraft and more.