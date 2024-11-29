‘Terrorism’: Court orders release of 50 suspected IPOB members

A Federal High Court in Abuja has ordered the release of 50 suspected members of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) allegedly involved in terrorism.

Justice James Omotosho on Friday held that the prosecution failed to provide evidence of their belonging to an unlawful association and involvement in terrorism.

He dismissed the three-count charge, discharged and acquitted them.

Earlier, defence counsel, Ifeanyi Ejiofor Esq, bemoaned the continued detention of the defendants after they were arrested in December 2023 while attending a funeral ceremony.