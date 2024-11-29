✕ CLOSE Online Special City News Entrepreneurship Environment Factcheck Everything Woman Home Front Islamic Forum Life Xtra Property Travel &amp; Leisure Viewpoint Vox Pop Women In Business Art and Ideas Bookshelf Labour Law Letters
‘Terrorism’: Court orders release of 50 suspected IPOB members

    By John Chuks Azu

A Federal High Court in Abuja has ordered the release of 50 suspected members of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) allegedly involved in terrorism.

Justice James Omotosho on Friday held that the prosecution failed to provide evidence of their belonging to an unlawful association and involvement in terrorism.

He dismissed the three-count charge, discharged and acquitted them.

Earlier, defence counsel, Ifeanyi Ejiofor Esq, bemoaned the continued detention of the defendants after they were arrested in December 2023 while attending a funeral ceremony.

