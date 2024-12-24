Terrorism: Court orders AGF, DSS to produce Miyetti Allah leader

An FCT High Court has ordered the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice and the Department of State Services (DSS) to produce the President of Miyetti Allah Kautal Kore, Bello Bodejo, before the court.

Justice Mohammed Zubairu on Tuesday ordered the two respondents to produce Badejo on Monday, December 30 for the hearing of his fundamental rights enforcement application.

The order followed an application by Bodejo’s counsel, Reuben Atabo (SAN) seeking his release on the provisions of sections 33, 34 and 36 of the Constitution of Nigeria and Order 47 of the court rules.

Atabo had also in the ex parte application requested the court to grant leave to apply for an order of Habbeas Corpus Subjuciendum for the determination of the lawfulness of his continued detention by the secret security outfit.

Bodejo was said to have been arrested on December 10 at his office in Maliya, Nasarawa State by officers of the 117 battalion of the Nigerian Army after an incident between herders and a retired general of the Nigerian Army on December 8, which caused the herders to disarm and hand over the retired officer to the police.

Bodejo was previously arrested earlier in the year on charges of terrorism by the DSS after he set up a security outfit, which he claimed was to maintain peace between herders and farmers.

He was released by the Defence Intelligence Agency (DIA) in May after the AGF withdrew the three-count charge bordering on unlawfully establishing and supporting an ethnic militia, the 1,144-member Kungiya Zaman Lafiya in Nasarawa State, which breached the provisions of the Terrorism Prevention Act, 2011.