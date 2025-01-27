Terror alert: We arrested suspect, recovered explosives – Kano CP

The Commissioner of Police in Kano State, Salman Dogo Garba, says the police arrested a suspect and made significant recoveries, including explosives, following an alert about a potential terrorist attack in the state.

Speaking at a press briefing on Monday, the CP outlined steps taken by the police to ensure the safety of residents and prevent any attacks.

“Recently, there was a security alert about an impending terrorist attack in Kano, particularly during the Tijjaniyya Maulud celebration. We raised the alarm, informed the public, and set up the necessary machinery to address the situation,” CP Garba stated.

He revealed that some suspects fled the state following the alert, with one being tracked to Kano after he initially left.

“One suspect, who came from a church, was arrested after his host, who had the key to his house, was also apprehended. Additionally, we made significant recoveries, including explosives,” he added.

The CP stressed the importance of intelligence in thwarting potential threats and detailed how the police collaborated with stakeholders to enhance security during the period.

“When we received the alert about the Tijjaniyya programme, we deployed all personnel and informed all stakeholders. At one venue, we worked with our Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) Unit to ensure the area was secure,” he explained.

Garba highlighted the challenges of operating in a politically sensitive environment but assured residents of the police’s commitment to maintaining order.

“In Kano, we politicise everything – even the food we eat. But I want to assure everyone that my team and I are fully committed to securing this state. My roots are in Tijjaniyya, and my forefathers have always stood for peace and security,” he said.

He also recounted efforts to track a high-profile suspect linked to a past attack that claimed several lives.

“We tracked him to the venue, but he moved. In the process, we arrested a soft target who provided us with critical information. This is part of our commitment to ensuring that no criminal outsmarts the system,” Garba said.

The police boss assured the residents that the Kano State Police Command would continue to work tirelessly to prevent any threats to the state’s peace and security.

He called on the public to remain vigilant and cooperate with law enforcement agencies to achieve this goal.

“Let me thank everyone who has supported our efforts. Together, we can ensure Kano remains safe for all,” he added.