Terror alert: Police back down after strong objection from Kano govt

The Kano State Police Command has backed down on its stance against the religious event holding in the state today.

This followed a strong objection by the Kano State Government which accused security operatives of plotting to scuttle the annual religious event.

The Police had raised an alarm that it received intelligence reports about terrorists planning to attack public gatherings in key locations across the state.

Subsequently, a team was deployed to the Sani Abacha Stadium, venue of the National Tijjaniyya Maulud.

The Kano state government had kicked against this, warning the police not to a tool in the hands of some persons or enemies of the state.

In a post on his verified Facebook page on Saturday morning, the Police Command’s spokesperson, Abdullahi Haruna Kiyawa, reassured the public of the intention to maintain order and security during the event.

“Greetings, everyone! Good morning. Security personnel are present to ensure the ‘Maulud’ is conducted peacefully and concluded safely. Therefore, please remain vigilant against troublemakers. May Allah (SWT) deal with anyone planning to cause harm. Kindly support us with your prayers,” Kiyawa wrote.

He also issued a warning about individuals planning to exploit the event to steal under the guise of providing commercial phone charging services near the venue.

“Some individuals are planning to set up phone charging stations near the Maulid venue. Their intention is to steal people’s phones. Therefore, be vigilant and cautious,” he added.

The government accused the security forces of attempting to sabotage an event that has been held annually for 39 years.

Commissioner of Information and Internal Affairs, Ibrahim Abdullahi Waiya, had condemned the police action, stating that it was unfair and unnecessary, as there had been no reports of insecurity warranting such measures.

He called on the Federal Government to immediately withdraw the security personnel and allow the event to proceed unhindered.