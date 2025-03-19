Tension in Kano Aviation Quarters as FAAN demolishes properties

The Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) has commenced the demolition of properties in Kano amid a dispute over ownership rights.

Speaking on behalf of the affected residents, Obadaki Muhammad Mustapha, a staff of the Nigerian Airspace Management Agency (NAMA) and Secretary of the Aviation Quarters Committee, expressed concerns over FAAN’s actions, which he described as a violation of a federal government-approved property sale.

According to Mustapha, the residents had been in discussion with the government since 2011 regarding the purchase of their homes under the Presidential Implementation Committee (PIC) on Sale of Government Properties.

By 2021, the federal government had reportedly approved the sale, and many occupants paid for and obtained ownership documents for the quarters.

However, Mustapha alleged that FAAN was resisting the sale despite the government’s monetization policy, which has been in place since 2003.

He stated that the demolition and eviction exercise came as a shock, prompting the residents to seek legal action.

“We are already in court to obtain a restraining order against FAAN’s trespass into what is now private property. If FAAN has any concerns, it should liaise with its parent ministry and the presidency to verify our documents, which were issued by the PIC under the Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF),” he said.

Reacting to the controversy, Ahmad Danjuma, FAAN’s Acting Regional General Manager for Northwest Kano, defended the demolition, stating that the Aviation Quarters were originally designated as institutional duty houses for airport staff and should not have been sold without FAAN’s consent.

According to Danjuma, FAAN was not consulted before the PIC initiated the sales, and the authority only learnt about the transactions through rumors.

“These quarters were built over 35 years ago specifically for aviation workers, ensuring safety, security, and operational efficiency at the airport. Suddenly, some individuals approached PIC to buy them under the monetization policy, but FAAN was never consulted,” he stated.

Danjuma further alleged that some FAAN staff who purportedly bought the houses illegally resold them to third parties, leading to unauthorized extensions and modifications.

He emphasized that FAAN was acting on directives from its headquarters to reclaim the properties and halt further sales.

“We gave notices to affected individuals to vacate. Weeks passed, yet nothing changed. As a result, FAAN had no choice but to proceed with the demolition,” he said.

The situation remains tense as affected residents insist they have legal ownership of the properties, while FAAN maintains its stance that the sales were unauthorized.

The dispute may now be settled in court, as the residents seek to challenge FAAN’s actions through legal means.