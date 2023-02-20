Tension as explosion rocks Delta Community

From Meluwa Kelvin, Asaba Residents of Effurun, Uvwie Local Government Council Area of Delta State, were shocked when explosion rocked a gas plant in the…

Residents of Effurun, Uvwie Local Government Council Area of Delta State, were shocked when explosion rocked a gas plant in the area on Monday night.

The affected facility identified as NELMIC Gas Plant is located opposite the Effurun Post Office.

Details as to what led to the fire explosion is yet to be known as at the time of filling this report.

Meanwhile, residents have been calling for help to contain the fire outbreak.

According to a resident, the gas station went up in flames around 10:30pm.

According to an eyewitness, Sunday Musa, ” I saw it from far as Ginuwa road, and I suddenly saw huge red flames in the sky that just lasted some seconds and began to wonder what it was. Thanks to God for we have not recorded any casualty.”

“What I had was like a thunderous sound, The explosion has completely destroyed the gas plant,” another witness said.