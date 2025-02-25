Tenant beats up landlord over house rent

A tenant identified as Musa Alhassan allegedly engaged his landlord, Samson Bako, in a scuffle over house rent in Pegi community in Kuje Area Council of the FCT.

A resident of the area, Ishaku Ayuba, said the incident happened last Thursday around 9:33 pm when the landlord locked up the man’s room for refusing to pay house rent.

He said the man, who is a commercial driver and rented a single bedroom in the area, has been owing the landlord one year house rent which he has refused to pay.

He said one of the landlord’s sons, who has been in charge of rent collection in the house, had approached the man on several occasions to pay his rent but he refused.

He said, “The man is a commercial driver, who has been staying in that compound for three years now. Since last year when his rent expired, he has refused to pay the landlord.’’

He said the landlord got angry when the tenant insulted his son, adding that ‘’When the tenant had gone to work, the landlord used another padlock to lock up the room.

“It was when he returned from work on Thursday night and discovered that his room was locked and when he enquired from other tenants and was told that it was the landlord that locked his room.

‘’The tenant walked straight and attempted to slap the landlord’s son. In the process, the landlord came out and it resulted to serious quarrel and the tenant assaulted the landlord.’’

Ayuba said some vigilantes in the area were immediately alerted who came and intervened and later whisked away the tenant.

A member of the vigilante, simply identified as Joshua, confirmed the incident, saying the tenant has been handed over to security personnel in the area.

Spokeswoman of the FCT police command, SP Josephine Adeh, did not pick calls or respond to text message sent to her over the incident up till the time of filling the report.