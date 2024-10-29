Manchester United have sacked manager Erik ten Hag following the club’s lacklustre start to the season, the fallen Premier League giants announced Monday.

Ten Hag, appointed in April 2022, led United to two notable domestic trophies during his tenure, winning the Carabao Cup in 2023 and following it up with an FA Cup victory in 2024.

Known for his disciplined approach and tactical acumen, Ten Hag’s influence was seen in United’s renewed drive and cohesion on the pitch, bringing an optimistic new era to Old Trafford.

The club expressed gratitude to ten Hag, acknowledging his contributions to both the team’s successes and the development of a resilient squad dynamic.

“We are grateful to Erik for everything he has done during his time with us and wish him well for the future,” a club spokesperson stated.

Taking over the reins as interim head coach is former United star Ruud van Nistelrooy, who will be supported by the existing coaching staff. Van Nistelrooy, revered at Old Trafford for his prolific goal-scoring during his playing days, brings a wealth of experience from his coaching stints in the Netherlands.

Known for his leadership qualities and deep understanding of the game, he is set to stabilize the squad and continue United’s push for success while the club identifies a permanent successor.