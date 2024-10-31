Tems: How Beyoncé, Rihanna, Drake reached out to me in 3 days

Grammy award-winning Nigerian artiste, Temilade Openiyi, aka Tems, has revealed how three international singers – Beyoncé, Rihanna, and Drake – contacted her within three days.

Tems disclosed this in an interview with BigBoy TV, while speaking about her journey to stardom,

According to her, Beyoncé’s team first reached out in 2020, followed by direct messages from Drake and Rihanna.

The 29-year-old said: “I never imagined becoming this big. We did ‘Essence’ and I started getting messages. In 2020 Beyoncé’s team reached out and I was like God, what’s going on?

“And I got DMs from people that I looked up to like Rihanna and Drake. These are people that have influenced culture very much for the past 10 years or more. They are very respected in the industry. In fact I got their messages within three days of each other.

“It felt like it wasn’t real and I felt like I was dreaming or being pranked.”

Tems has made a reputation for herself in the Nigerian music industry, receiving numerous prizes and recognition.

She rose to international prominence in 2020 after collaborating with Wizkid on the song ‘Essence’.

In February 2023, the singer received her first Grammy.

She won the ‘Best Melodic Rap Performance’ award for her role in Future’s 2022 hit song ‘Wait for U’, which features Drake.