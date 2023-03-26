✕ CLOSE Online Special City News Entrepreneurship Environment Factcheck Everything Woman Home Front Islamic Forum Life Xtra Property Travel &amp; Leisure Viewpoint Vox Pop Women In Business Art and Ideas Bookshelf Labour Law Letters
Environment

Temperature to rise above 40 degrees Celsius in coming days – NiMet

FILE PHOTO

The Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) on Sunday warned of a possible rise in temperatures in some cities which might lead to thermal discomfort.

Its spokesman, Mr Muntari Ibrahim, stated in Abuja that temperatures might rise above 40 degrees Celsius in the affected cities in the next 48 hours.

He listed states that might be affected as Kebbi, Sokoto, Zamfara, Taraba, and Adamawa where temperatures might rise above 40 degrees Celsius.

Most northern states, including parts of Oyo, Kwara, FCT, Nasarawa and Benue are expected to record temperatures between 35 degrees Celsius and 40 degrees Celsius, Ibrahim stated.

“Bauchi, Gombe, Borno, and Yola are at risk of experiencing high thermal discomfort.

“People in these locations should drink lots of fluid through this period,’’ he added.

Ibrahim assured that NiMet would continue to update Nigerians accordingly. (NAN)

