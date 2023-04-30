The Private Telecommunications and Communications Senior Staff Association of Nigeria (PTECSSAN) has issued a three-day warning strike notice to Huawei Technologies Company Limited over alleged anti-labour practices.

Huawei is a global provider of information and communications technology (ICT) infrastructure and smart devices.

PTECSSAN’s General Secretary, Mr Okonu Abdullahi, in a letter addressed to the company, said that the union had directed the withdrawal of services of its members from projects of the company, effective between 12.00 a.m. May 2 and 11.59 p.m. May 4, 2023.

In the letter made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Sunday in Lagos, Abdullahi said that the failure of the company to comply with the union’s demands after the warning strike would result in an indefinite strike. He said that the strike might cause telecommunications network disruptions as no worker would be available to attend to them.

‘’We were constrained to embark on this industrial action when it became apparent to us that your company is not labour friendly and is not interested in peaceful and amicable resolutions of the concerns of our members. For the avoidance of doubt, we shall not be backing down on the warning strike except if the following are agreed with the union.

‘’Immediate recognition of the fundamental right of the employees to freely associate with the union; immediate recognition of the union as negotiating body for the employees on workers welfare. Immediate remittance of membership dues into the union’s account as earlier provided; immediate payment of March salaries of some members of the union, among others. As we look forward to your company’s granting of our demands, please be assured of our union’s resolve to ensure better working conditions for her members, ‘’ he said.

Other demands include immediate regularisation of the employment of union members on the Huawei projects and the involvement of the union in the process. Also, the immediate commencement of appropriate pensions deduction and remittance of same as required by the Pension Act.

‘’Immediate approval of the National Health Insurance Scheme that covers the employees, their spouses and four of their dependents. Immediate enrollment of Union members in the Group Life Insurance as stipulated in the Pension Reform Act 2004, Section 9(3). Immediate commencement of negotiation of the Collective Bargaining Agreement (Conditions of Service) for the benefit of union members, ‘’ the letter read in part.

Meanwhile, several calls were made and text messages sent to the company to get its reaction, but there was no reply. (NAN)