Telecommunications sector and its greener future

With a rapid increase in data usage and the development of infrastructure to cater to the ever-growing demands of consumers, the telecommunications industry has experienced growth and transformation, globally.

However, this growth has also brought about environmental concerns. According to a 2024 report by the World Bank, the Information and Communication Technology (ICT) sector contributes at least 1.7 percent to greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions globally.

Experts say it has become necessary for operators within the telecommunications sector to be aware of the impact of their operations on the environment and take responsible measures to curb the negative ways in which they could affect the environment, especially now with climate change and global warming becoming growing concerns for countries.

Though several organizations within the industry have stepped up to imbibe Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) principles, realizing the need to implement policies and strategies that are geared towards environmental sustainability, there are still more to be done.

For instance British multinational telecommunications company, Vodafone, has set out an extensive climate transition plan as it hopes to achieve an absolute reduction of at least 90% of GHG emissions in its operations worldwide by 2040. So far, the company has been able to reduce the amount of energy required for each unit of data traffic across its network by 65% less than what was needed in 2020. Also, since 2021, 100% of the grid electricity used in its operations across Europe has been matched with renewable energy sources.

In the United States of America, AT & T has created the Climate Change Initiative (CCI) which is committed to promoting the utilization of smart climate solutions that use AT&T connectivity to reduce greenhouse gas emissions. The company is known to be one of the largest corporate buyers of renewable energy in the United States.

Within the local telecommunications sector, MTN Nigeria has recognized its responsibility to protect the planet and consider the impact of its operations on the environment. As such, the telecommunications giant has taken active steps towards ensuring best practices for a sustainable future.

In 2021, MTN launched its Project Zero Initiative, in line with its long-term goal of reducing greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions and its overall carbon footprint. The organization has gradually transitioned from utilizing high-emission energy sources to eco-friendly and cost-effective alternatives.

According to its 2023 Sustainability report, the company has implemented several energy efficiency measures, including the utilization of 5G and fibre using renewable energy sources in operations and sensitising its value chain actors on energy management and efficiency. These innovative steps have significantly paid off, as MTN achieved a 10.3% reduction in scope 1 and 2 emissions in 2023, compared to the emission values in 2021.

Scope 1, being the emissions from energy sources directly used and controlled by MTN, decreased from 65,899 tCO2e in 2021 to 58,356 tCO2e in 2023. The telco was also able to manage emissions from its energy production sources, which account for Scope 2 emissions, reducing the emission value from 44,196 tCO2e to 40,360 between 2021 and 2023. These reductions in scope 1 and 2 emissions were achieved, despite MTN’s 5.3% increase in total energy consumption in 2023.

The telco has also taken up the responsibility to sensitize its value chain actors on energy management and efficiency, as they are responsible for Scope 3 emissions, which are the toughest to reduce.

With its 2 to 1 SIM Registration Device Revival initiative, MTN has also been able to manage e-waste, which is also a contributor to GHG emissions. The initiative, which involves dismantling two devices to retrieve one, is expected to divert 11,760kgs of e-waste from landfills.

Although MTN has made these impressive strides in its sustainability goals, it is only a fragment of what the company intends to achieve, as the goal is absolute carbon neutrality. Speaking on MTN’s commitment to protecting the planet and the Project Zero initiative, the Chief Technical Officer, Mohammed Rufai, said “With a core focus on reducing our carbon footprint to achieve Net Zero by 2040, Project Zero exemplifies our dedication to sustainability and drives transformative change across all aspects of our operations. By prioritising initiatives like renewable energy adoption and green technology integration, Project Zero helps us meet our sustainability goals’’.

Even as the telco moves towards expansion, it remains committed to its environmental sustainability goals. The company has stated that its soon-to-be-launched data centre will operate using eco-friendly energy sources with low-emission properties and eventually move to utilizing zero-emission energy sources.

The telecommunications sector is a significant contributor to innovation and economic growth within a nation. But it must also be a frontrunner in environmental sustainability. With notable organizations like MTN embracing eco-friendly practices, the industry can reduce its environmental impact and contribute to a sustainable future.