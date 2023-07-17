Teenager nabbed at Abuja airport with drugs

Operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport (NAIA), Abuja, have arrested a 19-year-old student, Benjamin Nnamani…

Operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport (NAIA), Abuja, have arrested a 19-year-old student, Benjamin Nnamani Daberechi, for attempting to export 7.2kg of methamphetamine concealed in crayfish to Europe where he was going for undergraduate studies.

The suspect was intercepted on Wednesday, July 12th, during an outward clearance of passengers on Turkish Airlines flight TK 0624.

Spokesman of NDLEA, Femi Babafemi, on Sunday in a statement, said that while being interviewed by operatives, Daberechi claimed he was a student on his way to Cyprus for studies, but that upon a thorough search of his luggage, he was found in possession of 7.2kg of a whitish substance neatly concealed inside a sack of crayfish.

Babafemi said, “A field test of the substance, however, proved positive to methamphetamine.”

In a related development, Babafemi said that operatives at the Tin Can Port on Tuesday, July 11, intercepted 116.5kg of Colorado, a strong strain of Indian hemp, concealed in bags hidden in a heap of used vehicle parts on the floor of a container marked, FCIU 8459700, bearing three units of used vehicles imported from Toronto, Canada.

