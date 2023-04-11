Teenager killed, woman, son injured in Kwara building collapse

A building collapsed Sunday night at Lade, Patigi Local Government Area of Kwara State and killed a teenage girl, Joy Thomas. A woman and her…

A building collapsed Sunday night at Lade, Patigi Local Government Area of Kwara State and killed a teenage girl, Joy Thomas.

A woman and her son were also injured in the accident.

The victims, Daily Trust reliably gathered, were sleeping behind an uncompleted abandoned building around 10 pm when a part suddenly collapsed killing the deceased on the spot.

The other two victims who were seriously injured were reportedly rushed to a local hospital for urgent medical attention.

A resident simply identified as Mrs Ruth told our correspondent Monday night that the collapsed structure had been weakened by a downpour over the weekend before the incident.

When contacted, the Nigeria Security and Civil Defense Corps (NSCDC) spokesman, Ayeni Olasunkanmi, told our reporter that he would find out and get back. He has, however, yet to do so at the time of filing this report Monday night.