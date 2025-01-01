Teenager in court for allegedly stabbing uncle

The police on Tuesday arraigned a 19-year-old teenager, Raymond Patrick in a Kaduna Chief Magistrates’ Court for allegedly stabbing his uncle with a knife.

Patrick, a resident of Narayi, Kaduna, is standing trial on a two -count charge of assault and causing grievous hurt.

The Prosecutor, Insp. Chidi Leo, told the court that Patrick committed the offences on Dec. 27 at about 11.30 a.m. at the same address.

According to Leo, the fight started as a result of an altercation which ensued between Patrick and the uncle, Amos Dogo.

The prosecutor said that the suspect, who lives with his uncle, is in the habit of drinking alcohol and insulting neighbours.

He added that “The uncle, after seeing the behaviour, sat him down for advice which led to an argument, causing Patrick to attack and stab him on the shoulder and back.”

Leo said Dogo had to be rushed to the hospital for medical treatment.

He explained that the offence contravened the Penal Code of Kaduna State, 2017.

However, Patrick pleaded not guilty to the charges, and the Magistrate, Ibrahim Emmanuel, granted him bail in the sum N100,000 with two sureties in like sum.

Ibrahim said that the sureties, who must be residing within the jurisdiction of the court, must also be Patrick’s blood relations who are gainfully employed, with evidence of tax payments to Kaduna State Government.

He adjourned the case until Jan. 21, 2025 for hearing. (NAN)