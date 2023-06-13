Teenager defiles 10-year-old girl in Edo

The police in Edo State have arrested a 17- year-old boy, Okeke Aisosa, for allegedly defiling a 10-year-old girl in Ehor Uhunwonde LGA. The command’s…

The police in Edo State have arrested a 17- year-old boy, Okeke Aisosa, for allegedly defiling a 10-year-old girl in Ehor Uhunwonde LGA.

The command’s spokesperson, SP Chidi Nwabuzor, said the mother of the victim, Ijeoma Samuel, reported the incident at the Ehor Police Division, adding that the suspect had confessed to the crime.

But in an interview with City & Crime, the suspect said, “The mother of this girl is my aunt. She framed me up because she is having issues with my mother.

“My aunt was staying with my mother when I left home to write the Senior School Certificate Examination (SSCE) in Benin. After the examination, I went to the village to help my mother on the farm.

“In January this year, I left the village for Benin to learn work. I was in Benin when they called me to come home,” adding that on getting to the village his aunt accused him of having sexual intercourse with her daughter.

He further said, “I told them nothing of such happened, and they said I should go and that I would hear from them.

“Last week, I was surprised when they called me to the police station saying that I slept with my cousin.

“My aunt is the one saying that I raped her daughter and she is not even allowing her daughter to speak.”

Nigerians can now earn US Dollars by acquiring premium domain names, most clients earn about $7,000 to $10,000, all paid in US Dollars. Click here to learn how to start.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Telegram

More

Mastodon

Email

Reddit

Pocket



Like this: Like Loading...