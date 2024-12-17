Teen sensations win top prizes at Calabar Table Tennis Challenge

Teenage table tennis players under 15 years were the cynosure of all eyes at the recently held Calabar Table Tennis Challenge as they carted home all the star prizes.

The youngsters converged on UJ Esuene Stadium Calabar from Akwa Ibom, Abia, Bayelsa, Rivers and other surrounding states for the 2-day tourney which climaxed over the weekend.

Two biological brothers, Enare Obasi and Ekpo Obasi locked horns in the Cadet Boys’ final with the former emerging victorious.

In the U-10 Boys final, Emmanuel Sampson emerged victorious by defeating his rival Emmanuel Usen.

Hope Udoka of Calabar Table Tennis Club and Samuel Boboye of Bayelsa State, however, emerged overall champions at the competition.

While Hope Udoka defeated her opponent Ufoneme Bassey by three sets to emerge the champion in the girl’s singles, Samuel Boboye also defeated his Cross River’s counterpart, Akabom Ekpo, by three sets to clinch the title in the boy’s category.

James Kalu emerged champion in the veterans singles final.

A total of N1million cash prize was shared among the winners at the well-attended event which produced future stars.