Technological reforms key to effective justice dispensation – NJI administrator

The administrator of the National Judicial Institute (NJI), Hon. Justice Salisu Garba, says technological reforms in the judiciary will be key to the effective and speedy dispensation of justice in the country.

He was addressing stakeholders and participants in Abuja yesterday at the inauguration of the Olukayode Ariwoola computer-aided judicial research and judgement writing class-room, donated by the Association of Legislative Drafting and Advocacy Practitioners.

According to him, it is evident that the system requires urgent significant reforms.

He said Nigeria could no longer continue to ignore the weaknesses in the current system that lead to unnecessary delays in the administration of justice system.

He said: “We are all aware of the ongoing efforts to reform and reposition the judiciary in this country. Perhaps more than at any other time in our nation’s history, the judiciary is today crucial to the progress of the nation. Our cherished democracy needs a competent judiciary that would ensure the prevalence of the rule of law.

“Appropriate technology will enable our courts render speedier and more effective and efficient justice and thereby earn confidence. This earned confidence will empower and enable courts to preserve and protect democratic values and freedoms,” he said.

Tonye Clinton Jaja, the secretary of the Association of Legislative Drafters and Advocacy Practitioners, said the idea was an indigenous concept that would ease the work of judges and lawyers.