Technicians, artisans vital to Nigeria’s economy – US Consulate

The US Consulate General has stated in Lagos on Wednesday that technicians and artisans are vital to Nigeria’s economy and any other thriving economy around the world.

The consulate also partnered with the Field of Skills and Dreams VTE Academy to launch the Emerging Technicians’ Conference, an initiative designed to equip young Nigerian technicians with the skills and knowledge needed to excel in their trades and build sustainable businesses.

Daily Trust reports that a diverse group of 120 emerging technicians from a range of technical fields such as plumbing, electrical work, automobile mechanics, HVAC (heating, ventilation and air conditioning), solar systems design and installation; data science and web development, were selected for the six-month mentorship programme.

The conference, designed to foster entrepreneurial know-how, provided participants with insights into the evolving landscape of in-demand technical fields, the importance of continuous skills development, and the role of innovation in driving career success.

Participants also had the opportunity to network with industry professionals and gained practical knowledge on business management, branding and marketing, customer service, and basic accounting processes to improve access to future financing opportunities and scale up their businesses.

Speaking at the American Corner Ikeja, Acting US Consul General JoEllen Gorg stressed the US Mission’s longstanding commitment to fostering entrepreneurship and supporting small businesses in Nigeria.

Gorg noted that “promoting economic resilience through technical training creates jobs and expands opportunities for young people; drives mutually beneficial innovations, trade and investment; and builds a strong foundation for shared prosperity for both of our two countries.

“By providing entrepreneurship training, resources, and networking opportunities, we are championing high-quality craftsmanship and empowering the next generation of technicians to thrive in an ever-changing job market.”

As part of the conference, the US Consulate General Facilities Manager, Cynthia Gwaro, alongside industry leaders such as Dr Christiana Okenla, Head of Customer Relations at Equinix West Africa; and Zansi Adebowale, Key Accounts Manager for Anglophone West Africa at Daikin, shared valuable expertise and connected participants with resources to help them build successful businesses.