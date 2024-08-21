TechCabal Announces Second Moonshot Conference 2024

TechCabal, the leading technology ecosystem convener, has officially announced the launch of its second annual Moonshot by TechCabal conference, which will be held on Wednesday…

TechCabal, the leading technology ecosystem convener, has officially announced the launch of its second annual Moonshot by TechCabal conference, which will be held on Wednesday 9th and Thursday 10th of October 2024 at the Eko Convention Centre in Lagos, Nigeria

.Set to bring together Africa’s most audacious entrepreneurs, operators, regulators, investors and students, alongside a global audience, the event will feature keynote sessions from tech leaders such as Dr Bosun Tijani – Nigerian Minister of Communications, Innovation & Digital, Elizabeth Polk – Founding Partner at BALA Firm LLP, and Sunil Natraj – CEO of Jumia Nigeria, who will share their insights on scaling African innovation.

With the growing trend of African startups venturing into global markets, the theme for Moonshot by TechCabal 2024 is: Building for the World, which addresses the challenges and opportunities that African founders and operators face as they navigate the complexities of global expansion. Through this event, over 3,500 delegates will gain timely and practical insights from experienced global and African business leaders, who will share strategies for successfully building world-class ventures in various sectors from fintech to commerce, renewable energy, climate change, tech policy, AI, telco, cloud and more.

Headline sponsored by Sabi, the leading provider of digital commerce infrastructure for Africa, Moonshot is introducing three additional content tracks to the five tracks from last year: The Future of Commerce, Big Tech & Enterprise, Emerging Tech Fest, Startup Festival, and Creative Economy. These new tracks include:

FUEL: The Investor Conference – Offering opportunities to understand the investment landscape in Nigeria and Africa, and connect with investors and high-quality startups.

Government & Policy Conference – this track will bring together ministers and their representatives from across the continent to discuss and agree on concrete policy actions that will drive the growth of the digital economy and foster trust and collaboration.

Climate Tech – Focusing on Africa’s fast-growing climate tech industry and its opportunities.

In addition, the two-day pan-African conference will introduce new formats, including demos and roundtables that showcase how innovative technology is tackling critical challenges. Attendees can also look forward to more investor engagement with sessions in the investor lounge and a dedicated area for startup pitches. Furthermore, expanded networking opportunities will be available through various social events, mixers, and off-conference gatherings designed to foster meaningful connections and collaborations.

Tomiwa Aladekomo, CEO of Big Cabal Media, said, “Africa’s vibrant tech ecosystem is breaking boundaries and redefining what is possible on the global stage. As we edge closer to this year’s Moonshot by TechCabal, we are focused on exploring critical questions such as whether Africa should build for the world and how we can leverage actionable policies to enhance the digital economy. This conference will also shine a spotlight on the booming sectors, such as climate tech, which captured a third of last year’s startup funding – a clear signal of where the future is headed.

“We’re eager to see the great impact of this gathering, where the continent’s most audacious minds and global actors will come together to drive the African tech ecosystem forward. The discussions and synergies that will take place at Moonshot have the potential to shape the future of African innovation on a global stage.”

Speaking on the inspiration behind this year’s theme Muyiwa Olowogboyega, Editor-in-Chief, of TechCabal, said, “Over the last decade, we’ve been at the heart of narrating African tech stories, documenting the challenges, grit, successes and failures. As African startups continue to expand globally, Moonshot is our way of bringing the ecosystem together to confront the complexities of global expansion. The challenges of scaling innovation are universal, and we are committed to not only discuss this evolving disruption but also to present practical takeaways that will enable other players in the ecosystem to follow suit.”

Anu Adedoyin Adasolum, Co-founder and CEO of Sabi, said “This year’s Moonshot conference will undoubtedly spur important ideas for how African technology companies can build and service the global markets. Sabi connects African markets with one another and the rest of the world, and we applaud any initiative that aims to strengthen African commerce by fostering innovation, collaboration, and sustainable growth across the continent.”

The event is also sponsored by 54 Collective (Formerly Founder Factory Africa), Raenest, Sparkle, Cchub, Budpay, Cardtonic, ZedCrest, and Vendy, and is open to global and African VC investors, startup founders, top tech CEOs, industry professionals at all levels, students, and tech support organizations. Exhibitors will include the continent’s most innovative startups, leading enterprise companies, global tech giants, and a range of service providers.