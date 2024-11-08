Tech firms empower CIOs with AI-driven security

IT Horizons, a leading provider of technology solutions, emphasized the critical role of AI-driven enterprise security in today’s rapidly evolving digital landscape at its recent business roundtable.

Hosted in partnership with Cisco, the event, titled “Building a Fortress in the AI Age: Connect, Protect, and Thrive,” brought together Chief Information Officers (CIOs) and thought leaders to explore the impact of artificial intelligence on security resilience.

Cisco Solutions Specialist, Theodore Chukwudi, highlighted Cisco’s $1 billion investment in AI innovation, which bolsters their mission to secure connectivity and data integrity across enterprises.

“Cisco’s AI-driven security tools not only detect and neutralize threats but also simplify network management, allowing teams to focus on growth. With over 20 AI-focused acquisitions, Cisco has strengthened its machine learning capabilities across its portfolio, making us a trusted leader in AI-integrated security solutions.”

Team Lead for Network and Security at IT Horizons, John Adekusile, highlighted the impact of AI-driven, proactive defenses, saying, “The AI-powered solutions we are deploying with Cisco allow businesses to adopt a predictive approach to security that scales with their growth, enhancing both agility and resilience. We are not just equipping our clients with advanced security tools, we are also empowering them with confidence in their operational resilience.”

Olusegun Enitan Dada, Managing Director of IT Horizons, expressed the company’s commitment to advancing secure, scalable, and intelligent security measures through AI.

“By partnering with Cisco, we bring transformative security solutions to our clients, enabling them to operate confidently in an increasingly complex digital environment.

“AI’s capacity to analyze patterns, automate responses, and provide predictive insights allows enterprises to mitigate threats swiftly and effectively. With Cisco’s advanced AI investments, IT Horizons can deploy a range of solutions that enhance enterprise security without compromising efficiency.” Dada said.