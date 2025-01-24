Tech firm targets $100million funding for startups in A/Ibom

Start Innovation Hub, a tech incubation company said it is targeting ideation projects that would attract a minimum of $100million funding for startups in Akwa Ibom State.

Start Innovation Hub has for 10 years partnered international and national bodies to train youths in various digital skills.

Chief Executive Officer, Start Innovation Hub, Mr Hanson Johnson said the company used its first ten years to groom non-existent tech talents, adding that so far, thousands of such talents are today contributing to the digital economy in Nigeria and across the world.

Outlining Start Innovation Hub’s plan for the next ten years, Johnson said on Thursday in Uyo that the company would focus on venture building, technology innovation, supporting start up founders to ideate, and launch into the fast growing tech market.

He stated that the ideation programme would support homegrown startups resident in Akwa Ibom State to attract funding that would create job opportunities for youths and help reduce unemployment in the state.

“In the last ten years, Start Innovation Hub decided to focus on tech talent development. The reason is that tech talents were and are still very scarce globally. It was a problem that everyone could relate with,” he said.

“In the next ten years, starting from 2025, we would be focusing on venture building, technology innovation, supporting start-up founders to ideate, launch into the market faster and grow rapidly.