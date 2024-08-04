Team Tami evicted from BBNaija House

Damilola and Toyosi (Team Tami) are the first pair of Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) ‘No Loose Guard’ housemates to be evicted. They exited the House…

Damilola and Toyosi (Team Tami) are the first pair of Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) ‘No Loose Guard’ housemates to be evicted.

They exited the House on Sunday night after just one week on the reality TV show.

Earlier, Ndinne, the custodian for Week 1, had saved The Radicals from eviction with the powers bestowed on them.

Afterward, the other pairs in the house were made to choose which of the three nominated housemates to save from eviction.

After the poll from the house, Tami got the lowest votes and hence, was evicted from the show.

Following the eviction of the Tami Pair from the House, 26 housemates or 13 pairs are now left to continue to compete for the N100m grand prize.

The show which is now going into its second week will run for 10 weeks, concluding with the finale on Sunday, October 6, 2024.