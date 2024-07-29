Team Shammasu win Basira off-season tourney in Lafia

Team Shammasu Mohammed over the weekend edged Team Mohammed Sabo 4-3 on penalties to emerge champions of the Basira off-season football competition which was held…

Team Shammasu Mohammed over the weekend edged Team Mohammed Sabo 4-3 on penalties to emerge champions of the Basira off-season football competition which was held at the Lafia East Primary School in Lafia, the Nasarawa State capital.

The pulsating final which attracted a capacity crowd ended goalless in regulation time and the match headed straight to penalty shootout where Team Shammasu players held their nerves to emerge victorious.

Our correspondent reports that during the presentation of awards and trophies to the winners, the tournament organiser, Mr. Salisu Usman Galadima, appreciated the superlative displays by both teams.

Galadima who is also the Chairman of Nasarawa State Football Association (FA), affirmed that the objective of the tournament was to identify talented players and to prepare players towards the forthcoming league.

He said “I am extremely happy with the organisation of this tournament and the good conduct of the participating teams. I want to use this medium to promise you that this event will be sustained.”

Galadima presented the sum of N200,000 to the winner of the competition while Team Sabo went home with the sum of N150,000 as 1st runner up .

Sabo Gambo Mohammed emerged as the best Most Valuable Player (MVP) while Musa Adamu scored four goals to emerge the highest goalscorer.

Meanwhile, Mustapha Galadima was named Best Goalkeeper and Emmanuel Bala was recognised as Young Player of the Tournament.