Team Nigeria poised to shine at 2024 Paralympic Games in Paris

Following Team Nigeria’s disappointing performance at the recently concluded 2024 Paris Olympic Games, attention has now shifted to the Paralympic Games, where Nigeria is once…

Following Team Nigeria’s disappointing performance at the recently concluded 2024 Paris Olympic Games, attention has now shifted to the Paralympic Games, where Nigeria is once again set to compete.

The Paralympic Games, held immediately after the Olympics, are governed by the International Paralympic Committee (IPC), a non-profit organisation responsible for the global Paralympic Movement.

The Paralympic Games are one of the largest sporting events in the world, showcasing athletes with various disabilities, including vision impairment, limb deficiency, intellectual disability, hearing impairments, physical disabilities, and impaired muscle power. These Games provide a platform for these athletes to demonstrate their skills and compete at the highest level.

Nigeria first participated in Paralympics Games at the 1992 Summer Paralympics held in Barcelona with six athletes and since then, have been in participation till date with their skillful disabled athletes representing the country in Paralympics tournaments.

Nigeria, currently ranked 37th, has won a total of 80 medals—40gold, 19 silver, and 21 bronze—since making its Paralympic debut at the 1992 Games in Barcelona, where the team secured three gold medals.

In the 1996 Atlanta Games, with just eight athletes, Nigeria added three gold, two silver, and three bronze medals to its tally. The Sydney 2000 Paralympics saw the country achieve one of its most impressive performances, winning seven gold, one silver, and five bronze medals.

At the Athens 2004 Games, Nigeria secured five gold, four silver, and three bronze medals, followed by a strong showing at the Beijing 2008 Paralympics, where the nation earned four gold, four silver, and one bronze medal. The London 2012 Paralympics continued this success, with Nigeria winning six gold, five silver, and two bronze medals.

Nigeria’s best gold medal haul to date came at the Rio de Janeiro 2016 Paralympics, where the team claimed eight gold, two silver, and two bronze medals. Most recently, at the Tokyo 2020 Paralympics, Nigeria won four gold, one silver, and five bronze medals.

Given this consistent trajectory of success, expectations are high for Team Nigeria to once again secure medals and bring joy to the nation at the 2024 Paralympic Games in Paris.

The number of athletes and nations participating in the Paralympic Games which are also part of the Paralympic Movement is constantly increasing. This particular sport which is for individuals with a disability is rapidly progressing in Nigeria sports and games as well.

The nation’s Paralympians have consistently demonstrated remarkable talent and resilience on the global stage, and this year is no exception. With a strong contingent of athletes across various disciplines, Team Nigeria is set to capture the attention of the world and bring pride to the country.

Nigeria has a storied history at the Paralympics, consistently finishing among the top-performing African nations. The team’s success has been particularly notable in powerlifting, athletics, and table tennis, where Nigerian athletes have frequently reached the podium.

In recent years, they have continued to build on this legacy, training rigorously and refining their skills to ensure they are ready to compete against the best in the world. Unlike the experience in the just concluded Olympics, Nigerians will have cause to smile when the 2024 Paralympics commences in France.

A total of 24 athletes drawn from four sports will represent Nigeria at the Paris 2024 Paralympic Games. A breakdown shows that Athletics has 5, Badminton 2, Powerlifting 9 and Table Tennis 8.

The Nigerian contingent, including athletes and officials, spent 10 days in the German city before heading to Paris, France, for the Paralympic Games. Mrs. Kehinde Ajayi, the Director of Press and Public Relations at the Ministry of Sports, confirmed the team’s arrival at the training camp and highlighted the importance of this final phase of preparation.

In a statement, Mrs. Ajayi conveyed that Mrs. Thecla Opara, the General Team Manager and Deputy Chef de Mission arrived at the Saarbrucken training camp to oversee the athletes’ progress and boost their morale. Mrs. Opara emphasised the critical role the athletes play in representing the hopes and aspirations of Nigerians.

“Our visit here is to emphasise to you that you are carrying the hope and aspirations of all Nigerians and that Nigerians are all behind you and are wishing you a successful outing,” Mrs. Opara said during her visit to the camp.

She expressed satisfaction with the facilities and the training being conducted, urging the athletes and their coaches to approach the Paralympics with the resilience and patriotism that Nigerian athletes are renowned for.

“The camp is going on well. They have standard facilities,” Mrs. Opara noted, while encouraging the team to strive for podium finishes in the upcoming Games.

The training camp continued till Thursday, after which the athletes departed for Paris to compete in the main events of the 2024 Paralympic Games.

With 205 African para-athletes competing in the 2024 Paris Paralympic Games, there is optimism that Nigeria will lead Africa to return with many medals.

This optimism was equally shared by the President of the Paralympic Committee of Nigeria, (PCN), Sunday Odebode who said Nigeria will surpass their Tokyo 2020 Paralympics feat.

The PCN President confirmed that the athletes have been in camp in Nigeria in the past few weeks, and the trip to Germany is part of plans to ensure a memorable outing in Paris.

He said: “Actually, the team has been in training for the past three weeks, and today, we are moving to Saabrucken (Germany) for the training camp, to prepare for the Paris 2024 (Paralympics). We are going to surpass the record of Tokyo 2020,” he declared.

Similarly, the Secretary General of the Paralympic Committee of Nigeria, Suleiman Isah, has assured the nation of a good outing at the Games.

Mr Isah told journalists that, “The Team Nigeria contingent for the 2024 Paris Games has been in Germany for two weeks preparing for the games. The team consists of 24 athletes, seven coaches and five medical personnel”.

The secretary general of PCN said that the Minister of Sports, John Enoh, promised to reward the athletes with cash.

“We are ready. Team Nigeria is ready to make the nation proud in Paris. There is neither an injury nor a crisis in camp, so we are good to go. The Minister of Sports has assured monetary rewards to the athletes who excel at the games.

“He promised every gold medal ($15,000), silver medal ($10,000), and bronze medal ($5,000). This will serve as motivation for the athletes, so we expect all the athletes to do well at the games,” Mr Isah said.

He, however, called on all Nigerians to support the team.

“We appeal to all Nigerians home and abroad to continue to support us with prayers, we promise we will not let the county down,” Mr Isah said.

The Paris 2024 Paralympics will run from August 28 to September 8, with the opening and closing ceremonies on each of those dates, respectively. Competition begins on Thursday, August 29.

The Paralympics Opening Ceremony will be held in the city, from the Champs-Elysées to Place de la Concorde, featuring 4,400 athletes from 184 delegations, with a focus on accessibility.

The 2024 Paralympic Games in Paris are expected to be a defining moment for Team Nigeria. The athletes are not just competing for medals; they are representing the hopes and dreams of millions of Nigerians who see them as symbols of determination and excellence.