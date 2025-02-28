team delta moves to defend title at gateway games

From Kelvin Meluwa, Asaba
Team Delta is blowing hot again as the 22nd National Sports Festival “Gateway Games” in Ogun State beckons.
Director of Public Relations, Delta State Sports Commission, Franka Okonma in a statement, said Team Delta qualified for the “Gateway Games” by qualifying for 12 out 16 sports in both male and female categories.
“At the South-South zonal elimination for team sports in Benin City, Edo State, Team Delta against all odds picked the tickets in 12 out of the 16 sports in both male and female categories.
“They include: football (male & female); handball (male & female); basketball (male & female); volleyball (male); abula (female & mixed doubles); hockey (male & female) and cricket (male).”
Reacting to the development, Chairman Delta State Sports Commission, Mr Onoriode Oborevwori, expressed his exceeding joy for the team’s outing stating that the performance has given the government and people something to cherish as Team Delta gets set to dominate the country again at the “Gateway Games.”
He, however, warned the athletes and coaches against complacency emphasizing the importance of early camping to ensure the state maintains its number one position at the games.
